Dog skates like a pro, video receives over 2.6 million views. Seen it yet?

Many may agree with us when we say that our little canine friends can be incredibly talented beings. This particular doggo, named Rowdy, is going above and beyond the common pooch traits and has acquired an interesting skill. It’s skateboarding. Chances are that this good boi will steal your heart.

Originally shared on the dog’s own Instagram page, the video went crazy viral after being re-shared by the video and photo sharing platform.

“She’s a Boss. On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Rowdy (@rowdy_dachshund), a fearless skateboarding miniature long-haired dachshund living her best life and spreading good vibes on the streets of Los Angeles,” Instagram wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Since being posted a little over ten hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2.6 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also attracted tons of comments from people.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the viral video of the skateboarding dog?

