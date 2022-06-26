Dog ‘steals’ cabbage from neighbour’s garden. Watch hilarious video

Dogs are such adorable animals that always look for ways to help their humans. Sometimes they even ‘steal’ things that they think their humans would love and it is adorable to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a doggo stealing a cabbage from the neighbour’s garden. The video may make you laugh out loud.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Dogs of Instagram 21 hours ago. It has received more than 1.2 million views so far. “He went to the vegetable field to “steal” the neighbour’s cabbage,” says a text insert on the video along with laughing emojis. The dog is seen running towards his human with a huge cabbage in its mouth that it took from the neighbour’s garden. He is also wagging his tail.

“Just doin’ a help in the garden. Don’t worry, your secret’s safe with us, bud,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 86,000 likes and numerous comments as netizens found the dog’s act hilarious.

“Doggo just making sure his family is fed,” commented an Instagram user. “I love how proud he looks,” posted another. “Look at that tail wag. He is really pleased with himself,” wrote a third. “It sure looks like a fun edible ball,” said a fourth. Another individual posted, “You need to get him to go to the bank,” along with laughing emoticons.