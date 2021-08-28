Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog takes horse for a walk. Watch adorably funny video
trending

Dog takes horse for a walk. Watch adorably funny video

There is a chance that the video involving the dog and the horse will leave you chuckling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The image shows the dog taking the horse for a walk.(Jukin Media)

The videos that showcase sweet interactions between animals of different species often leave people happy. This video involving a dog and a horse is one such clip. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you chuckling too.

The clip opens to show a dog walking in front of a horse. What, however, is funny in the clip is that between the animals there is a leash. The doggo is holding the horse’s leash in its mouth. There is even a moment in the video when the furry animal tries to pull the huge horse forward by pulling its leash after it stops at a spot. Towards the end of the video, another dog joins the animals and keeps staring at them.

Take a look at the video which may leave you chuckling:

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make you laugh too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Teen’s reaction on discovering that he is going to be a big brother is priceless

Karate instructor keeps on encouraging boy till he succeeds. Watch

Is this a bee ‘disguised’ as a doggo? Watch cute video

Man walks between hot air balloons on beam at an altitude of 21,400 feet. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP