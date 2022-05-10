Dog that’s famous for watching TV sees her own video. Check out her reaction

If you’re a regular follower of doggo videos on social media, you may be familiar to a Husky named Penelopii. A social media sensation, with her own pages on Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, Penelopii loved for her videos that show her enjoying different things on television. A video of Penelopii watching a trampoline ad went crazy viral a little ago. And now, another video of hers is making people smile. This one shows her reacting to a video of herself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on Reddit on her page called ‘penellywatchestelly’, the video shows Penelopii watching a video of herself. While her own reaction is adorable to watch, what makes the video even more adorable is how her friend cat, sitting on a sofa next to her, reacts to the clip.

“Penelopii watching herself watch TV.. quite meta,” reads the caption shared along with the clip that makes for a wonderful watch.

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared just nine hours ago, the video has received quite a few reactions from Reddit users. Many couldn’t help but react to the kitty sitting close by.

“That cat on the couch seems very disgusted!” commented an individual. To this, Penelopii’s human who posted the vide replied, “Lol, that’s Bellini. She thinks Penelopii is dumb, lol”.

This Reddit user, however, didn’t agree with Bellini the cat. “She looks so happy and proud of herself!” they reacted. “Her mind is blown,” shared a third.

What do you think about this video?