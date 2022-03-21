Mesmerised dog sees trampoline advertisement on TV, human gets it for her. Watch

If you are familiar with dogs or have one of your own, then you will know exactly how playful and fun-loving these adorable creatures are. There are several videos on the Internet that show how many of them are involved in regular human activities just like this dog who likes to watch some television. The video was first posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a Husky named Penelopii Riggs and later reshared by the page named Dog where it went viral.

The video opens to show how the cute little dog was watching television and saw an advertisement for a trampoline. But what is interesting to note is that in the advertisement, a dog could be seen jumping and playing on the trampoline, making Penelopii also want to have one. The video was shared with a caption that reads, “@penelopii.pirouettes has gone mega viral again on her TikTok @ penelly.watches.Telly! This video has almost nine million views in less than two days! And now she has over 120k followers! And now everyone is obsessed with her having a trampoline lol, so it was delivered today lol Anyways! So proud of you, Penel.”

Watch it here:

This video was recorded in Portland, Oregon in the United States of America. It was posted on Instagram on March 12 and it has so far garnered more than 22,300 views already. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring the doggo’s cute reaction to the trampoline advertisement.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “I’m willing to chip in to get her one. Look at her face! She needs it.” “She is precious. I just love her reactions to things,” reads another comment. A third comment reads from the point of view of the pooch, “Mom, why don’t I have one?

Of course, Penelopii the doggo’s human didn't disappoint and went ahead and actually got her this particular trampoline. Take a look at the picture of the goofball sitting happily on her new trampoline right here:

What are your thoughts on this adorable doggo and her newly acquired trampoline?