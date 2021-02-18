Home / Trending / Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch
Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch

The video has now prompted people to share appreciative comments. Many are hailing the rescuer as a "hero".
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The image shows the dog being rescued.(Facebook/@cityofodessatx)

The animal rescue stories often put a smile on people’s face. Just like this tale from Odessa in Texas where the area's Fire Rescue Chief, Larry Norrid, jumped into a frozen pond to rescue a trapped dog.

A video of the rescue was also shared on the official Odessa City Government Facebook page. “Take A Look At This: Battalion Chief Larry Norrid and his team saved this dog from icy water! While this story has a happy ending, this is a reminder to be safe in these conditions,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The video is a collection of different stills and clips which explains the entire incident. A text on the screen informs that the dog was trapped in the middle of a frozen pond at the Odessa Country Club for about 30 minutes. The pooch fell inside the frigid water while wandering on the frozen pond.

The clip also showcases Norrid describing the incident in his own words.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has gathered appreciative comments from people. “Thank you, I know if that was my baby I would be so appreciative,” wrote a Facebook user. “A true hero,” shared another. “Love this! Thank you for taking care of this dog! Appreciate your care for the animal!” posted a third.

What do you think of the video?

