Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

In an incident, which can be termed as miraculous, a dog was rescued after getting stuck in the engine of a speeding car. Shared on official Facebook account of Fire and Rescue NSW, the rescue tale of the pooch will leave you happy.

In the post’s caption the department explained how the 18-month-old Jack Russell name Diesel had a “hair raising trip from Singleton to Branxton” while trapped in the engine compartment.

“Unbeknownst to the owners, Diesel had snuck into the engine compartment of the car. After travelling some 22kms along the Hunter Expressway, and reaching speeds of up to 100km/h, Diesel’s owner heard howling in the car when she pulled over in a local Branxton street,” they shared.

In the next few lines, they explained how firefighters from Branxton Fire Station arrived on the scene after receiving a call from the owner . Given the situation,, they were not sure of a successful outcome. However, thankfully, they were able to pull out the dog to safety and it was "relatively unharmed."

“The adventurous dog is now resting comfortably back home with his owner and will likely think twice about going near a car in future,” they wrote in the post’s concluding lines.

The share is complete with the images of the dog:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 3,000 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Most wrote how they are happy that the firefighters rescued Diesel and that he is doing well.

“Poor Diesel! Lucky outcome, how amazing are our firefighters that they’re ALSO emergency vet nurses! But of course, thank you.” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh wow, what a terrible experience for your fur baby, and you guys!! I'm glad Diesel is fine. Let's hope he never does this again,” shared another. “A great ending for Diesel a round of applause for all concerned,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the rescue story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON