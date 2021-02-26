Home / Trending / Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued
trending

Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

“A great ending for Diesel [the dog] a round of applause for all concerned,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )

In an incident, which can be termed as miraculous, a dog was rescued after getting stuck in the engine of a speeding car. Shared on official Facebook account of Fire and Rescue NSW, the rescue tale of the pooch will leave you happy.

In the post’s caption the department explained how the 18-month-old Jack Russell name Diesel had a “hair raising trip from Singleton to Branxton” while trapped in the engine compartment.

“Unbeknownst to the owners, Diesel had snuck into the engine compartment of the car. After travelling some 22kms along the Hunter Expressway, and reaching speeds of up to 100km/h, Diesel’s owner heard howling in the car when she pulled over in a local Branxton street,” they shared.

In the next few lines, they explained how firefighters from Branxton Fire Station arrived on the scene after receiving a call from the owner . Given the situation,, they were not sure of a successful outcome. However, thankfully, they were able to pull out the dog to safety and it was "relatively unharmed."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

“The adventurous dog is now resting comfortably back home with his owner and will likely think twice about going near a car in future,” they wrote in the post’s concluding lines.

The share is complete with the images of the dog:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 3,000 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Most wrote how they are happy that the firefighters rescued Diesel and that he is doing well.

“Poor Diesel! Lucky outcome, how amazing are our firefighters that they’re ALSO emergency vet nurses! But of course, thank you.” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh wow, what a terrible experience for your fur baby, and you guys!! I'm glad Diesel is fine. Let's hope he never does this again,” shared another. “A great ending for Diesel a round of applause for all concerned,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the rescue story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook picture

Related Stories

trending

Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP