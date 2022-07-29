Dog tries playing fetch with tiny human, gets confused when baby doesn’t throw the ball. Watch

Dogs love to play different kinds of games with their humans. One of their favourite games often turns out to be fetch. That is what this dog wanted to play with his tiny human not realising that it would take the kid a few more years to throw the ball to entertain the pooch. The result that the dog’s effort yielded was also captured and shared online. Expectedly, the video has now left people chuckling.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-posted on Reddit. “Dog tries to play fetch with tiny human,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the tiny human lying on the floor with the dog standing in front of them. Within moments, the dog nudges a ball towards the baby expecting them to throw back the ball.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 7,900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It's the waiting that kills me, he has full expectation this little thing will eventually through him the ball hahah,” posted a Reddit user. ‘I’m so excited to play with the baby human! Why no throw?” shared another imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Hooman, if you're going to live here, we need to establish rules. Ball, throw. Ok?” joined a third. “To be fair, the kid gave it his best shot,” wrote a fourth.