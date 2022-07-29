Dog tries to bite water coming out of a hose. Video shows the hilarious result

Are you looking for a dog video that may leave you smiling? Are you looking for a video of a pooch that you may end up watching more than once? Then here is a video that may leave you very happy. This video shows the interaction between a very adorable dog and a water hose.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “She's very committed,” it reads. The video opens to show a person standing in front of a flower plant. As soon as they start the hose, a dog appears in the scene and tries taking a bite out of the flowing water. This goes till the end of the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“What a perfect creature,” shared a Reddit user. “Clearly were doing it wrong. We should’ve always eaten water,” commented another. “Yep, mine too, every time. He will actually choke on the water and go back for more. So weird,” expressed a third. “My dog is exactly the same lol absolutely hates water, loves the hose,” shared a fourth. “She's protecting the flowers from the water,” joked a fifth. “She's like why does this look like a solid but acts like a liquid,” wrote a sixth.

