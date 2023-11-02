Dog tries to solve a puzzle to win treats. Watch what happens

Dog videos never fail to put a smile on our faces. And if you're in need of a good laugh, we've got just the video for you. This viral clip captures an adorable dog trying to solve a puzzle. Yes, you read that right.

Snapshot of the dog playing the quiz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on X by the page @buitengebieden. It features a woman with two cups. One of the cups has dog treats inside it. As the woman shuffles them, the dog watches her carefully. Then he picks a cup to get his treat. But, soon, it is revealed that the dog chose the wrong cup. However, it immediately changes its answer to get the treats.

Watch the video of the dog here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 1. Since being posted, it has gone viral with close to 20 million views and numerous likes. The video also has several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “I love dogs! They provide so much joy!”

A second added, “The look at the end is so funny.”

A third shared, “I love the concentration when the cups are being moved around.”

“What a super clever puppy,” commented a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!