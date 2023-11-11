Dog waiting for 7 years to get adopted picks her pet mom

It is often said that you don’t pick your pets but they pick you, and the story of an adorable dog named Ella is one such example. A post shared on Instagram describes how she finally met her pet mom and got adopted after waiting for seven years at a rescue centre.

The image shows a dog named Ella who was adopted after 7 years. (Instagram/@weratedogs)

Instagram page WeRateDogs posted Ella’s story and also a quote from her new pet mom. “This is Ella. She’s been at the Animal Resource Center in Pennsylvania for the past 7 years waiting to find a forever home. A few days ago, an email with the subject line “interested in adopting Ella” came through. A woman named Kaitlyn had recently lost her dog Jo, and she was finally ready to get another dog,” the page wrote.

“Ella has some fear of aggression and usually needs several visits to warm up to a new person, but not Kaitlyn. During their first visit, Ella immediately walked over with no hesitation, allowing Kaitlyn to give her scratches and pets right away,” they added.

Turns out, after meeting Ella Kaitlyn became teary-eyed while looking at the bandana Ella was wearing. Soon, she also explained why. “This bandana that Ella is wearing, it’s Jo’s. I donated them all here when he passed,” Kaitlyn shared with the rescue centre staff. “I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval.” Kaitlyn also added. She adopted and took Ella home the same day she met the pooch.

Take a look at the entire post and pictures of Ella:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected close to 1.5 lakh likes. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to the post?

“My dog Lilly passed away and a few months later, after I adopted my dog Duncan, I found out they have the same birthday,” shared an Instagram user. ‘This is a beautiful story and I’d like to give shout out to the shelter that loved and kept this dog for SEVEN YEARS and never gave up on her. That is amazing, thank you!” commented another.

“It's so difficult to read this text with water in my eyes,” expressed a third. “Sees tear-jerker. Thinks I’m not gonna cry, but will read anyway. Sobs uncontrollably,” posted a fourth. “When you know, you know,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

