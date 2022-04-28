Dog waits by window to meet kids going to school every day. Watch cute video

Videos of dogs are the best thing to watch after a tiring day as the cute animals make you forget your worries. Dogs are such precious animals that make the world a better place. Videos of dogs meeting kids are always delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page delightfulnews that shows a dog that waits by the window for the kids to pass by on their way to school every day so it can meet them. The video will make you go aww as it is so adorable.

“The best part of Baker’s day,” says the text on top of the video. “Waiting for kids to pass by the window on their way to school,” the text on the video says. The dog seems really excited to meet the kids who wave at it and keeps wagging its tail. Posted 15 hours ago, the video has got 1.98 lakh views so far.

“Dogs make the world better,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So sweet,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “I was driving by a school bus one day, full of very small children, and when they waved at my Pomeranian that was hanging out of the window, my heart instantly melted,” posted another user. “Mine does the same he goes out by the gate waiting for the elderly people to do their morning walk and greet him and give him treats and as soon as he hears kids he runs outside as fast as he can,” wrote another user.

The video is credited to a woman named Izzy Licata.

What are your thoughts about this adorable dog?