Dog waits for human to come home, gets excited to see him when he returns. Watch

Keeping a dog as a pet is one of the most wonderful and joyous things in life. The best part of having a dog is seeing their excitement when one comes home. They wait for their humans all day and can’t control their happiness when they return home from work. In one such sweet video posted on Instagram, a dog is seen going excitedly greeting his human when he comes back from work.

The video was posted on the Instagram account a_windy_soul two days ago. It has received more than 1.19 lakh views so far. “Whole day he waits for Nanu to come back from work. He never misses to go downstairs and welcome him home. Surprisingly, Nanu’s time varies every day but Kofee still manages to be there on time,” says the text inserts on the video. In the video, the dog named Kofee is seen wagging his tail as he goes to meet the elderly man when he comes home from work.

“It’s unbelievable how he always knows when nanu is on his way home. Also, I have noticed that Kofee never jumps on papa and mumma. May be he knows that this might hurt them. Have you also noticed your babies behave a certain way infront of elders and kids?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 6,000 likes and several comments.

“Such a good boy,” commented an Instagram user. “This is totally unconditional love bonding,” posted another. “This is one of the most beautiful feelings,” said a third.

What do you think about this wholesome video?