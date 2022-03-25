Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog waits in the park to make new friends. Watch what happens next
trending

Dog waits in the park to make new friends. Watch what happens next

The video of the dog waiting in a park to make new friends was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video, shows the dog visit a dog park to make new friends.(Instagram/@@albert_dachshington)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:26 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Where can dogs go to make new friends? If this adorable Instagram video is to be considered then the answer would be to the park for dogs. This sweet clip shows how a very excited pooch ended up making new friends while visiting such a park. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was originally posted on the dog’s Instagram page and TikTok profile. Named Albert Dachshington, the pooch is a Miniature Dachshund. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Friends!!!” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a dog entering a dog park. A text insert on the video explains why the dog is in such a hurry. “Albert tried his luck at the dog park again today,” it reads. The clip then shows two more pooches entering the park. What happens next will leave you very happy, especially if you’re someone who loves watching dog videos.

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been posted about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments to showcase their reactions.

“Awwwwwwwwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “So pure,” posted another. “This made my heart so happy,” commented a third. There were many who posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP