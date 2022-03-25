Dog waits in the park to make new friends. Watch what happens next

Where can dogs go to make new friends? If this adorable Instagram video is to be considered then the answer would be to the park for dogs. This sweet clip shows how a very excited pooch ended up making new friends while visiting such a park. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was originally posted on the dog’s Instagram page and TikTok profile. Named Albert Dachshington, the pooch is a Miniature Dachshund. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Friends!!!” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a dog entering a dog park. A text insert on the video explains why the dog is in such a hurry. “Albert tried his luck at the dog park again today,” it reads. The clip then shows two more pooches entering the park. What happens next will leave you very happy, especially if you’re someone who loves watching dog videos.

The clip has been posted about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments to showcase their reactions.

“Awwwwwwwwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “So pure,” posted another. “This made my heart so happy,” commented a third. There were many who posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

