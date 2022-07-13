Dog wakes up as soon as his human turns off the AC. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such adorable pets and their antics are so cute to watch. Living at homes, dogs also get used to the comforts such as air conditioning. In an adorable yet hilarious video shared on Instagram, a person showed how his dog reacts when the AC is turned off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page crazy_dog_eden on June 29 and it has received more than 4.4 million views so far, making it viral. “Reality of an AC addict,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a golden Labrador Retriever dog sleeping on the sofa soundly. But as soon as the human turns off the AC, the dog gets up and stares at his human. “Mera AC kyu band kiya (Why did you turn off my AC),” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted, the video has received more than 5.11 lakh likes. Many netizens could relate to the video as they shared that their dog also reacts in the same way.

“Mine dog also reacts the same,” commented an Instagram user. “My snowy does the same… if I put off the ac, she looks at the ac and then at me,” shared another individual. “This is so true. My room’s AC is on when my @fables_of_fifi is sleeping alone in that room while I am completing other chores,” posted a third.