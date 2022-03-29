Dog watching bears on TV gets confused when they move out of screen. Watch

Dogs are such adorable animals and it is always a delight to watch their cute antics. There is never a dull day when you have a dog as a pet. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram by the page Dog that shows a German Shepherd doggo getting confused by what it is watching on the TV. The dog’s reaction is just too adorable and hilarious at the same time.

The video was posted 15 hours ago and it has received over 7.73 lakh views so far. “When your dog is watching bears on the TV and thinks they went in the bedroom,” says the text on the video. In the video, the dog is watching bears on the TV and gets really confused when it sees them move out of the screen. The dog then goes behind the TV to look for them. After it is unable to find them, the dog even goes to the bedroom behind the TV in search of the bears as its owners can’t stop laughing.

“Thought he had a heckin INTROOD,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Actually, pretty darn smart!” commented an Instagram user along with a heart-faced emoji. “Oh no that’s adorable,” posted another. “But doggie wants to protect everyone,” said a third. Another user posted, “My dog does the same thing. He thinks the animals are in the house coming to play with him. And gets upset cause they’re not.”

The video was originally posted by the dog account tazbeargsd. The dog is named Taz and it is a six-year-old German Shepherd mix according to its Instagram bio. It lives in Toronto, Canada.

What do you think about this adorable dog?