Dog won’t eat food until human pretends to microwave and garnish it. Watch

Pet parents will agree that at times their furry babies are very particular about the way they do certain things. Just like the instance showed in this video about a dog and the way it likes eating its food. Turns out, the pooch won’t even touch his food until its human pretends to microwave and garnish it.

The video is posted on Reddit with a caption that gives a context to the situation showcased in the video. “Doggo only eats his food if it's prepped like his owner's meal,” it reads.

The video opens to show a person pouring some dog food into a bowl and placing it in front of the dog. The pooch, however, refuses to touch the food. The person then picks up the bowl, takes it to the kitchen counter and pretends to chop the food item into pieces. They then pretend to microwave and garnish the food. The clip then shows how the dog gobbles the food happily.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 2,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post various comments too.

“Mine would only eat their food if I stirred it up with a wooden spoon. I could be gone on a trip and they would not eat a bite until I came back. Worry my pet sitters and me every time. When I got back I could pick up their dish and stir it with a spoon and say “I made this just for you! And they would eat it all gone. Had to have that mom’s touch I guess…. Pharaoh hound male, cocker female,” wrote a Reddit user. “Dogs are so funny. My dog can have food in his bowl for hours and won’t eat a bite of it. However as soon as I begin eating my dinner, he starts eating too,” posted another. “It was the pinch of "salt" for sure that did the trick,” joked a third. “I taste the extra ingredients like love and personal care and attention to details,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?