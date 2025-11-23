Dogesh Bhai who damaged car in viral video identified as ‘Chiku’, missing pet from Goa

A viral video of a dog damaging a car has unexpectedly solved a months-long mystery, after the animal was identified as Chiku — a pet missing from Goa. A dog seen tearing up a car bumper has been identified as a missing pet.

The viral video

Earlier this month, a video of a dog determinedly attacking a Maruti Suzuki car began to circulate online. The brown-coloured dog, with a collar around its neck, was seen working hard to tear up the front bumper of the car.

The objective of his attack became clear when he ferreted out a rat from inside the car and ran away with it.

The video sparked much amusement online, racking up millions of views across social media platforms. Some praised ‘Dogesh Bhai’ for saving the car owner from further damage that the rat could have caused. Others poked fun at the build quality of the car, which bore a Goa license plate.

Identified as missing dog

After the video went viral, a Goa family came forward to identify the dog as their missing pet.

According to a report in In Goa, the dog, named Chiku, had been missing from Shetye Wado in Mapusa since January 2025. His family has now appealed for help in tracing him.

Prudent Media Goa interviewed the dog’s owner, a woman named Shradha, who said she was convinced by the dog’s body language that it was her missing pet. She said they had not managed to find a trace of Chiku until the video surfaced online.

Chiku’s family is now hoping to reunite with him and has appealed for help in tracking him down.