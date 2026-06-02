'Doggie, aapko biscuit chaiye?': Little girl’s adorable chat with dog melts hearts online

Dogs and children are often seen sharing some of the most heartwarming moments, and this video is no exception. The clip, which has been widely shared on Instagram, shows a little girl making an innocent attempt to interact with a calm, resting dog. Her sweet questions and cheerful tone have left viewers smiling. Many users have called it one of the most wholesome things they’ve seen online in a while.

Little girl chatting with a dog in a heartwarming viral moment. (Instagram/@kuhu_coo_bird)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared on Instagram by user @kuhu_coo_bird. The caption of the post read, “Cute conversation with Dogesh bhai.”

In the clip, a little girl is seen standing in front of a dog who is calmly resting on an elevated surface. She gently tries to strike up a conversation with him, offering food and repeatedly checking what he would like.

(Also Read: ₹8.76 LPA job without another offer">'90-day notice period is killing every opportunity': Techie considers quitting ₹8.76 LPA job without another offer)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She can be heard saying, “Doggie, aapko biscuit chaiye? Nahi chaiye biscuit? Roti chaiye? Nahi? Biscuit chaiye? Ruko, mein mangvati hun.” After her cheerful monologue, she says bye to the dog and walks away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She can be heard saying, “Doggie, aapko biscuit chaiye? Nahi chaiye biscuit? Roti chaiye? Nahi? Biscuit chaiye? Ruko, mein mangvati hun.” After her cheerful monologue, she says bye to the dog and walks away. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Internet reacts to the wholesome video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video quickly went viral, and the comments section turned into a stream of love, laughter, and wholesome reactions.

Many users appreciated the gentle way the child was taught to interact with animals, calling it a reflection of good upbringing and kindness.

Some wrote, “Thank you for teaching your kid to be kind to animals,” while another user said, “Respect to your parents, great upbringing.”

Several users were struck by how pure the moment felt, with one comment reading, “Kids and animals always make the world beautiful. I wish the world was ruled by them.”

Others simply melted at the calm bond between the two, saying, “I love when animals treat human kids with patience,” and “Good parenting, rare in India.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ‘Is this safe?’: Noida Airbnb stay sparks debate on contactless entry and apartment security)

Of course, the internet also had its humorous take on the situation. One user joked, “Dogesh bhai be like - mujhe bas shanti chahiye,” while another quipped, “Dogesh Ji: mujhe neend chahiye.”

Another comment that stood out read, “Usko pata hi nahi uske sath kya ho raha tha, voh bol ke nikal gayi,” capturing the toddler’s innocent confidence perfectly.