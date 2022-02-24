Doggo and baby share human's love in the cutest way ever. Watch

When a baby comes home, it is quite important for their parents to give their older child love and attention equally so that they don't feel left out. It is pretty much the exact same case with older children who also happen to be fur babies - cattos or doggos. These videos that were posted on Instagram, show how a parent distributes their love equally when it comes to their adorable pet dog and their little baby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first video shows the cute pooch and the baby, both of whom can be seen to be fast asleep. Another common factor between the two, other than the fact that they are both asleep, is that they are both on the same human or parent’s lap. The dog can be seen sleeping with its head on the human's thighs and the baby can be seen asleep, all cuddled up in their arms. This moment of beautiful bonding between the three of them is way too precious to give a miss.

The video shows how the human keeps stroking both the dog and the baby periodically as they go to sleep. This video shows multitasking on part of the human so that there is absolutely no ill feeling within either the baby or the furry doggo, is way too thoughtful. “Teamwork makes the dream(s) work,” reads the witty caption that was shared accompanying the video that involves a dog and a baby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch it here:

The dog video has accumulated more than 31,500 views since it was posted on February 10 on Instagram. It has also accumulated many comments from dog lovers like, “Double blessed actually triple blessed.” Another comment reads, “Neely is the best big brother!” “The most adorable example of multitasking,” posted a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another video that was posted on the same page dedicated to the dog named Neely, shows it and the baby in quite a similar position. In this video, the duo can be seen awake as the baby sips on some milk from a feeding bottle. The dog calmly lies on the human’s lap as this goes on, and the moment of silent bonding between them makes the video a must-watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on these videos of the baby and the dog?