Doggo asked whom he loves more between mom and dad. Watch to see whom he chooses

Kids are often posed with the dreadful question to choose between their mom and dad. But, what happens when a dog is asked the same thing?

Courtney Budzyn, a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, did exactly that to her Golden Retriever, Tucker, and his reaction will leave you in splits.

In the video, she and her husband stand on either side of the doggo and run in opposite directions to see whom he will follow. While the doggo is often seen running in all directions confused, he ends up going after mom more than dad. Courtney can be heard shouting cries of victory every time she wins.

“I mean... dad's cool and all, but Linda gibs all the chimken,” the caption reads. Watch the video below, it's sure to leave you laughing out loud:

Tucker’s video has garnered more than 45,000 likes and 4,500 comments since it was shared on May 1.

The comments section is filled with laughing emoticons and funny comments that support Tucker’s decisions.

One of the users remarks,“I think the toy won every time?” Another user comments,“Was there any doubt?” almost like the followers could predict it.

Tucker has over three million followers on Instagram and often lights up their days with his wholesome videos. What do you think of this video?

