Doggo can't stop wagging its tail after meeting baby. Watch adorable clip

Several netizens love to binge-watch animal videos, as they are often funny and make for an entertaining watch. One such video was recently shared on Instagram. It involves a dog, a baby, and their cute interaction. The video simply stands out, because it is overloaded with cuteness. You may feel super delighted after watching it.

This adorable clip was shared on the Instagram page ‘tubby_puggy’. “Can we keep him mom?!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video shows the doggo feeling surprised after seeing the tiny tot in a woman’s lap. It then goes closer to sniffs the little one. It also showers the baby with many kisses. The furry creature wags its tail continuously to showcase its happiness. Also, the video contains text to help netizens get better insight into what’s happening in the clip.

Take a look at this sweet video:

The video was shared on October 7. Since then, it has collected over 31,000 likes. Netizens continue to pour their love in the comments section. “And my heart just exploded. Look at that happy tail!” wrote one Instagram user. “Aww. You look so happy and excited. I hope mama says yes, you’ll be a wonderful pawrent,” expressed another. “How sweet!” commented a third with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you find it sweet too?

