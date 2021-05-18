Doggo does yoga perfectly, netizens can’t stop watching viral video

Social media has several videos showing talented animals doing some incredible things. This video is among them and chances are it’ll leave you thoroughly impressed. The video shows a doggo doing yoga with her hooman and netizens can’t stop watching and appreciating the video.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman. “This dog is actually doing yoga...” says the caption shared along with the video that’s collected over 2.6 million views - and counting.

The video was originally shared on Instagram on a page called ‘my_aussie_gal' which features best friends Mary and her doggo Secret. “Some more simple morning Doga,” says the caption.

“Secret has been working on the last pose for a while now, but I think she’s finally gotten the hang of it! At first she had a hard time holding her paws without rolling onto one side or the other, but she’s learned how to keep her balance,” it says further.

Watch Secret in action in the video below:

The video has collected several reactions on both Instagram and Twitter.

“Sweet tears... no content will ever beat yours... it’s TRUE LOVE,” commented actor Aashka Goradia.

“So cute! How long did it take for you to teach that?” asked an Instagram user. “It’s hard to say, since each move was taught separately at a different time! Over all though we’ve been doing yoga together for 5+ years!” came the reply.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave you impressed?

