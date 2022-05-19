Doggo finally starts loving kitty sibling, grooms it with care. Watch cute video

Many pet parents prefer to have both cats and dogs in the same house since their love cannot be contained for either. In such situations, it also becomes a concern for these humans if their pets will get along with each other at the kind of equation they would end up having. And that was exactly the case for the person who has posted this video on Reddit recently which has gone quite viral for all the right reasons.

The video opens to show how a cat is lying on the floor and looking outside. But right behind it, is a cute little dog who is quite caring towards the cat and keeps licking and grooming the feline. They seem to have hit it off quite well as they live in the same house. However, this was not always the kind of relationship that they shared as the dog was initially not favourably disposed towards the kitty.

The caption that has been shared along with the edit video that shows this cat and the dog explains the back story behind it is video. It reads, “Our dog hated our new kittens when they first came. This is the first time he’s ever done this.” This adorable video was posted on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros.

Take a look at the fur babies’ bond:

The video has been shared on Reddit around 17 hours ago and has already gathered over 29,000 upvotes. The sweetness of the bond between the cat and the dog has prompted several animal lovers to post comments under the video showcasing them.

An individual cutely wrote, “So cute! I think they’ve been lying to you though. They’ve been playing together behind your back.” “Best buds now,” commented another. “It's so cute that you got this sweet moment on video!” posted a third. To this, the original poster replied, “Yes, I’m so happy I caught it!”

What are your thoughts on the adorable bond between the pet cat and dog siblings?