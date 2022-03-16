Doggo gets proud of a new stick it found, brings it to human as a gift. Watch

If you are familiar with pet dogs or have them, it may not come as a surprise to you that they simply love giving you ‘gifts.’ This can range from anything between a random stick they found while they were playing outside or a sock that they found lying around inside the house. This Reddit video is a classic case of the former.

This video of an adorable dog will probably make you laugh out loud as well as think about how cute this floof is. It opens to show how a dog can be seen playing at a distance while its human is recording this video as she can understand what is about to happen. Soon enough, viewers get to see that the dog has quite a huge branch from a tree in its mouth and is jogging steadily towards its house.

Its human gets excited as well and after a bit of difficulty, the dog manages to bring the present to its human. “Doggo is so proud of his stick treasure find,” reads the caption that this dog video was uploaded to Reddit with. The video has been making netizens go ‘aww’ ever since it has been posted on the subReddit r/aww.

Watch it here:

This adorable dog video was posted on Reddit a day ago and it has so far garnered almost 8,000 upvotes. It has also received various comments from people who couldn’t stop thinking about how cute this adorable floof and its new find are.

A Redditor took to the comments section in order to write, “Excellent branch manager.” “Sweet doggie! How sweet is that! A dog and his stick!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “When the dog thinks they found a treasure but they are the treasure.”

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?