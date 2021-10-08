Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This video of a doggo giving a facial cleansing session to its little brother will make you go aww
trending

This video of a doggo giving a facial cleansing session to its little brother will make you go aww

Dog cleansing the face of its little brother with so much love will make you go aww.
Doggo lovingly gives a facial cleansing session to its younger brother.(Instagram/@moosiemoothebmd)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:23 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

The Internet is a great place to find adorable videos of animals. Such videos always manage to amaze, inspire and amuse people. This video shared on Instagram perfectly fits this description and it involves two dogs. It showcases how a pooch indulges the other with a facial cleaning session. “Happy #tot friends with a little brother face washing session. Quinn didn’t seem to mind. Quinn: atleast mooses big tongue is good for something,” reads the caption of the post.

The clip opens to show the pooch licking the other one all over his face. He does so with dedication and love. The other dog sits quietly through the process, helping his brother by changing the position of his head from time to time.

Interestingly, in the background plays a song for washing your face by The Wiggly Tendrils.

Take a look at this cute video which you may play on loop:

 

RELATED STORIES

The video, shared three days ago, has collected over 2,600 likes so far. It has got a lot of comments pouring in too. “This is tooooooo cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet,” commented another with heart emoticons.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Diljit Dosanjh shares clip of popular TikTok brothers dancing to his latest song

This video of a man catching an angry cobra may give you goosebumps. Watch

Puppy taking chick’s support while sleeping is the cutest thing you'll see today

Three-year-old sister gently ‘parents’ her one-year old brother. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP