This video of a doggo giving a facial cleansing session to its little brother will make you go aww

The Internet is a great place to find adorable videos of animals. Such videos always manage to amaze, inspire and amuse people. This video shared on Instagram perfectly fits this description and it involves two dogs. It showcases how a pooch indulges the other with a facial cleaning session. “Happy #tot friends with a little brother face washing session. Quinn didn’t seem to mind. Quinn: atleast mooses big tongue is good for something,” reads the caption of the post.

The clip opens to show the pooch licking the other one all over his face. He does so with dedication and love. The other dog sits quietly through the process, helping his brother by changing the position of his head from time to time.

Interestingly, in the background plays a song for washing your face by The Wiggly Tendrils.

Take a look at this cute video which you may play on loop:

The video, shared three days ago, has collected over 2,600 likes so far. It has got a lot of comments pouring in too. “This is tooooooo cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet,” commented another with heart emoticons.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON