Doggo has a ball playing with a green bowl instead of expensive toys. Watch

Dog shows no interest in expensive toys lying across the room, as it only fancies a green bowl.  
Published on Oct 14, 2021 05:45 PM IST
By Amrita Kohli

Pet parents often go out of their way to try and make their fur babies happy. Sometimes, this involves bringing them toys of different kinds so they can have fun playing them. But what happens when the pet ends up more interested in another random object in the house instead of the toys? Well, this pet parent paints a picture through this hilarious post.

Shared on Reddit, the post includes a video that features an adorable doggo named Zeus and his choice of a ‘fun’ toy which actually isn’t even a play thing. “This is Zeus. Zeus’s expensive toys go into this dollar store green bowl. Please note said toys on the floor, as he plays with… the dollar store green bowl,” details the post.

The video highlights this perfectly as it shows little Zeus running around a room having a ball playing this green bowl. He seems to have no interest in the toys around the room. His style of playing, however, makes this video a fun watch.

Shared some 11 hours ago, the video has collected over 3,000 upvotes and several comments. Many netizens could relate to the situation.

“That's like buying an expensive toy for your kid and they play with the box,” wrote an individual. “My cats favourite toy is paper ball,” shared another. “Zeus is so freaking adorable! My cats do the same. Ignore the actual toys...but a beer bottle cap on the floor! Hells yeah! On the other hand, my recliner and sofa can attest to the fact that they have very expensive tastes when it comes to ‘scratching posts’,” wrote a third. “What a cutie! He’s having a blast with the bowl lol!” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

dog video
