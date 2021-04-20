Doggo meets dolphin, extends paw of friendship and leaves netizens gushing

An adorable video shared on Instagram featuring a Labrador and a dolphin is the type of content that will instantly brighten up your mood. The clip shot at Exumas, Bahamas was shared by Insta user svpauhana. The clip is bound to melt your heart.

The video starts with a shot of the dolphin swimming around the boat as the doggo watches eagerly. A few seconds into the clip, the doggo named Lily can be seen swimming in the ocean wearing a little life jacket around the dolphin. The whole interaction is too adorable to miss.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 17, the video has garnered over 5,300 views and tons of reactions. People found the cute encounter between the dolphin and Lily adorable. While many tried figuring out the conversation between the water doggo and the land doggo, others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip.

“This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! What an amazing magical experience,” wrote another. “Absolutely magical,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable encounter?

