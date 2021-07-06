Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim. Clip goes viral

“We don’t deserve dogs,” wrote a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The image shows Boogie the dog jumping into the pool to save its human.(Twitter/@SpinnerAlmighty)

There is no doubt that most dogs are always there to make sure that their humans are okay and several videos on the Internet prove so. Now, a clip shared on Twitter by Anthony Spinner showing his dog Boogie has grabbed much attention from netizens for a sweet reason that may melt your heart too.

The recording shows Spinner pretending to drown in a pool as Boogie stands nearby. As the clip goes on, the brave doggo without knowing how to swim runs and jumps into the pool to save him.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 5, the clip has garnered over three million views and several reactions. People were amazed to see the doggo’s love for Spinner and showered the comments section with appreciation for Boogie. Many simply shared heart emojis. Others pointed out how pure the bond between a doggo and its human is.

“We don’t deserve dogs,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this clip?

