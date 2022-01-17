Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo sweetly comforts injured baby deer. Watch cute animal video

This video shows how an adorable dog comforts an injured baby deer. They keep sniffing each other.
Sarge the doggo, comforting its sweet friend - an injured baby deer. (Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 17, 2022
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show how one animal takes care of the other during times of distress, are always heartwarming to watch. This video right here also shows such a sweet bonding between a baby deer and a German Shepherd doggo.

The video opens to show the both of them lying on the ground. The fawn or the baby deer who was injured can be seen sitting in a position that is helping it stay upright. Along with it, lies a cute pink pillow and an even cuter friend - a doggo named Sarge.

Throughout the video, the two can be seen sniffing each other adorably. The dog lies down after one point and the cute deer keeps snuggling and sniffing at it. Their bond is far too precious to miss.

What are your thoughts on this video?

