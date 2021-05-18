Doggo thinks mom is bored in bathtub, brings her toys. Watch adorable video

Doggos have their own ways to make their hoomans feel special. They'll wag their tails, jump on their hoomans, and give them lots of licks and kisses. However, they can do special things as well to let their hoomans know they love them. This video shows a doggo showcasing one such gesture.

The video has been posted on an Instagram page called 'goldengirl_xena', a page dedicated to Golden Retriever siblings Xena and her little brother Finn. The clip shows Finn interacting with his mom who is in the bathtub.

"Mother! You look bored in here. Might I interest you in some stonky socks? Or maybe... this popcorn bol?" says the caption on the video.

The video shows the doggo bringing the special treats so his mom doesn't get bored. Watch the adorable video below:

Posted on May 4, the clip has collected over 8.9 lakh views and 78,000 likes. Several people have posted comments on the share.

“Number of toys in tub is directly proportional to mom's delight,” reads a comment on the video. “At least he brought you a variety of gifts,” says another.

“Finn’s eyebrows as he watches his friends slide into the tub… He’s too much!” posted an individual. “How cute and well behaved,” posted another.

