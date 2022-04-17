Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dogs adopted by different humans turn out to be siblings. Watch reunion video

The video of the dogs who were adopted by different humans and turned out to be siblings was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog brothers, who were adopted by different humans, playing together.(Reddit/@Electro-Light)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 10:29 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A sweet video showcasing a reunion between two dog siblings was recently posted online. The video has now turned into a source of happiness for many on Reddit. There is a chance that the sweet clip will melt your heart into a puddle too.

A Reddit user posted the video explaining the situation under which the adorable furry creatures got to meet each other. “So we got a corgi puppy 3 weeks ago and by pure chance someone I lived with at university got a puppy from the same litter. It only seemed right we arrange a meetup so que Pablo and his brother Yoshi reunited at 11 weeks old. Small world!” they wrote.

The wonderful video shows the doggos playing with each other. Take a look:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 4,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This definitely made me smile. Super cute,” wrote a Reddit user. “What it actually is: ‘I have missed you soo much, brother.’ What it looks like: ‘YOU ATE MY FOOD THAT NIGHT!!’,” posted another. “You gotta continue these play dates forever & ever,” commented a third. To which, the original poster replied, “We 100% will be! Got a groupchat set up to organise them.”

Another individual tried guessing what the dogs could be saying to each other and wrote, “Translated from Puppy ‘It’s you!! I’m so glad to see you!!’.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

