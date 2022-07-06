Dogs bake ‘borkday’ cupcakes with their human in this adorable video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video that shows dogs baking ‘borkday’ cupcakes with their human was posted on Instagram. 
The image showing two dogs behind the kitchen counter has been taken from the video shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@lifeofsterlingnewton)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 03:40 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

What's better than watching a video showcasing a dog? Well, a video that involves two dogs and their human. Just like this video on Instagram that showcases two dogs and their human baking a ‘borkday’ cupcake together. The video is winning people's hearts left, right and centre and may amaze you too.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "Sterls and Colly bake borkday Pupcakes," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with hashtags #pupcakes #baking and #cupcakestyles. The video opens to show two dogs named Sterling and Colin behind the kitchen counter. As the video progresses, the two taste, lick and sniff the ingredients before finally eating ‘borkday’ cupcakes.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was posted a week ago and has since received more than 2.2 lakh views. It has also amassed over 15,926 likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Save me one - on the ways," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Scout. "Cutest chief tasting officers," shared another Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "Those look yummy! On our way to gib a taste," expressed a third dog page dedicated to a German Shephard. "This is adorable," commented an individual. "These two make my day!" shared an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. "Too cute," posted a third.

