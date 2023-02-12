Dogs bring smiles to elderly people’s faces in viral video. Watch

Dogs are so much more than just pets. They cheer us up in more ways than we can think of. From kisses to cuddles to hugs, dogs make us feel extra special and turn around our bad days in just a few minutes. Recently, a video that amplifies the same was posted online. It captures two dogs doing what they do best - cheering people around them. The video is winning people’s hearts and may have the same effect on you.

The video was posted on the Twitter page Buitengebieden with the caption, “Happiness….” It also accompanies a heart emoticon. The video shared on Twitter shows a group of senior citizens sitting around the table. Two dogs can be seen sitting atop the rectangular table. What’s more, one of them can be seen getting groomed by elderly people.

The video was shared on February 9 on Twitter. It has since received over 9.2 lakh views and over 61,100 likes. The video has also raked up a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I used to bring my big dog to my mom’s memory care place. He’d put his paws on my shoulders and we’d dance to Sinatra and the ladies would cry (in a good way). This is so sweet,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now this is absolutely delightful for the soul,” commented another. “Pet therapy is the greatest. I had two Pomeranians. I trained and took them to a local children’s hospital for visits. Was one of the most rewarding things ever,” expressed a third. “Doesn’t get better than that. A dog can do things for you or make you feel in ways sometimes people just can’t,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “Awwww my heart is happy seeing this.”

