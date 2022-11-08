Dog’s ‘goalkeeping’ skills may leave you stunned. Seen viral video yet?

A video of a dog is going viral online and all because of the incredible talent of the pooch that it captures. Shared on Twitter, the interesting video shows the cute animal’s ‘goalkeeping’ skills. There is a chance that the video will make you say wow and that too repeatedly.

“He's an excellent goalkeeper,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a human preparing to kick a dog toy. The pooch keeps its eyes on the human’s movement and immediately catches it when they kick it.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was posted on November 7. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Dog flash,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow, Wow, Wow!,” commented another. “He has head stabilisation like a hawk!! His body is all over the place but his head stays on target,” expressed another. “WHOA!!!! The focus they have is amazing!!,” commented a third. “He’s a keeper all right!,” shared a fourth. “Incredible,” wrote a fifth.