Dogs marry in an adorable ceremony. Watch wholesome video

Wedding season has arrived, and social media is full of adorable videos, and among them, a video involving two dogs getting married is doing the rounds. The video shared on Instagram showcases Luna and Thanos joining together in life's journey.

“She is a human and the most beautiful bride ever,” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several emoticons and hashtags. The video opens to show a priest solemnising their ceremony. The bride wears an ethereal white wedding gown while the groom is sporting a black outfit.

Watch the adorable video below to find out what happens next:

The video was shared on June 15 and has since racked up more than 4.81 lakh views and 50,300 likes. The share has also invited various comments.

“She's sooo beautiful,” posts an individual. “Aww, Luna!! You look beautiful!” expresses another. “Congratulations Luna,” wishes a third.

Several Instagram accounts dedicated to dogs also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"She is one of the most beautiful brides that I've seen!! And him, sooo handsome!!! You are giving my mom ideas," reads a comment. "First of all Luna has no business looking so cute in her dress. Most beautiful bride ever," expresses another with several emoticons. "Most beautiful bride," shares a third. "Omg congrats guys!" wishes a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Luna and Thanos' wedding?

