Dog’s new ‘friend’ a balloon pops, pooch’s reaction to it will make you chuckle

Dogs are absolutely adorable creatures. Probably that is the reason the videos involving the pooches often leave people happy. Case in point, this video of a dog and its new ‘friend’, a balloon. There is a chance that the video will leave you not just giggling but saying aww too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog called Ruger. And the sweetly written bio about the pooch on the page reads, “Hello! My name is Ruger Winston. I’m a golden retriever. I love to explore, have fun, and get into mischief, and most of all, I love snacks!”

The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “This is Ruger. His new friend exploded. Just out of nowhere. You have to believe him. 13/10,” they wrote and shared the video.

We won’t give away the fun by saying what the video shows, so take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sometimes frens leave and that’s ok, Ruger,” shared an Instagram user. “My heart just popped like this balloon seeing that cute face,” posted another. “Dibs on being Ruger’s replacement friend,” commented a third. “No need to explain Ruger, your eyes tell me everything I need to know. Forever innocent!” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON