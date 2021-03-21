Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. Some of the videos may leave you emotional, while others can make you laugh out loud. Then there are those videos which despite showing something unassuming are oddly calming to watch. Case in point, this video of two dogs playing with a balloon on a beach.

Though it’s unknown when or where the video was recorded, it has now won people over after being shared on Twitter.

“Just a moment of peace for you all, hope it brings some calm to your evening,” shared with this caption, the video is a delight to watch.

Wondering what it shows? We won’t give away much, take a look at the video:

Just a moment of peace for you all, hope it brings some calm to your evening 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/2fxKbfgXAU — ❤️A page to make you smile again ❤️ (@HopkinsBRFC) March 21, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the whole affair.

“Love it....I've got collies...!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for the joy you bring every day!” shared another. “So beautiful,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

