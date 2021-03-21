IND USA
The video has now won people over.(Screengrab)
trending

Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch

“So beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:38 PM IST

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. Some of the videos may leave you emotional, while others can make you laugh out loud. Then there are those videos which despite showing something unassuming are oddly calming to watch. Case in point, this video of two dogs playing with a balloon on a beach.

Though it’s unknown when or where the video was recorded, it has now won people over after being shared on Twitter.

“Just a moment of peace for you all, hope it brings some calm to your evening,” shared with this caption, the video is a delight to watch.

Wondering what it shows? We won’t give away much, take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the whole affair.

“Love it....I've got collies...!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for the joy you bring every day!” shared another. “So beautiful,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter video

