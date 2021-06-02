Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch viral clip

The videos capturing different antics of our canine friends never fail to leave us with a smile. Case in point, this video of a little doggo named Po. The clip which shows the furry creature’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ has left people giggling. There is a possibility that it’ll have the same effect on you too.

Shared on We Rate Dogs’ official Twitter handle, the video is super adorable too. “This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10 (IG: readyset_po) pic.twitter.com/chw87bb1UL — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 1, 2021

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 6.7 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the post has also accumulated more than 6,000 likes and tons of comments from people.

“Puppies becoming self-aware is the absolute best,” wrote a Twitter user along with this video:

puppies becoming self aware is the absolute best 😂 pic.twitter.com/LD66bn5eEa — boop (@would_boop) June 1, 2021

“He protec, he’s a chill quiet guy, one crazy bark had him thinking ‘Who am I’? joked another. “Hey hooman, why didn’t you tell me I could do that?” shared a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

It is sooo funny when pups discover their voice. Sometimes they’re confused like adorable Po here. Other times they bark even louder cuz they hype themselves up! Tooooo kewt!😍 — SL ⁷ 🧈 PLS GET VACCINATED!!! 🖤💜💙 (@nykimchi) June 1, 2021

He protecc

He attacc

He did not know his barcc did that — Ladamania (@ladadoodles) June 1, 2021

"Who did that? You did that? I did that? No way man..you did it! I did that? You serious? I DID THAT?!

YEAH..I DID THAT!" pic.twitter.com/9kDuPeEC8S — ☥ 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕰𝖌𝖞𝖕𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕶𝖔𝖕 ☥ (@TheEgyptianKop) June 2, 2021

Before the After the

bark bark pic.twitter.com/P5AP3l27NN — Mychal (@mychal3ts) June 1, 2021

What do you think of Po’s video?

