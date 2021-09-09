Dog’s reaction to human kissing its sibling first leaves people in splits

A dog’s reaction to its human kissing its sibling first has now tickled people’s funny bone. Shared on Instagram, there is a chance that the video will leave you giggling too.

“Ft. Your favorite drama king and chill queen,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video shows the dogs named Skye and Cooper.

The clip opens to show the two dogs sitting on a couch. The text appearing on the screen explains that the video is a part of an online challenge where humans kiss their dogs on head to record their reactions.

The video shows the human following the trend and kissing one of the two dogs on its head. What happens next has now left people giggling.

Take a look:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1.8 lakh likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“Skye and her little lady paws. Cooper ..'What about meeee? My God mom',” wrote an Instagram user. “They are the funniest pups, really!” shared another. “Hahaha drama king says where is my kisses hooman mum,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON