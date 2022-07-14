Dog’s reaction to pet parent asking it to come downstairs for a walk is hilarious. Watch viral video

The videos showing dogs reacting to various situations are often absolutely hilarious to watch. Just like this video that captures a dog’s reaction to being asked to go for a walk. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is posted on the Instagram page chasin_chester. “Talk to me once breakfast is puppared,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “My dog’s face every morning when I tell him to come downstairs for a walk…” The video also records the dog’s reaction.

Take a look at the video:

The hilarious video was posted on June 7. Since being shared, the video has accumulated several views. Till now, it has gathered nearly three million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also shared how they relate to the dog.

“Breaky first, walky later,” posted an Instagram user. “Love this dog!!!! Love the morning face,” expressed another. “Same here dood. I’m not good before 10am,” commented a third. “That face is everything,” wrote a fourth.