Dog’s self-control while waiting patiently for its turn wows people

Pet parents love to teach their furbabies different things - from teaching them how to behave with people and others doggos to even getting them to do tricks. Thankfully, pet parents also record several such moments and share them online for other dog lovers to enjoy. Just like this video of a dog that can teach anyone a lesson on patience. The clip shows how it waits patiently for its human to call it inside.

The image shows a dog waiting patiently for its turn. (Reddit/@Odd-Tutor931)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Reddit video opens to show a few dogs standing outside a gate in a line. The first one in the line is named Gawin. As the video progresses, a person is heard calling out the names of each dog and asking them to come inside. During this process, the person calls the dogs standing behind Gawin in the line. The pooch, however, doesn’t get impatient and stands quietly waiting for its turn to come. The video is posted with an apt caption that reads, “Self-control, graduate class.”

Take a look at this video of the sweetest, most patient dog ever:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A graduate class in patience, indeed. Has this pooch left you thoroughly impressed? Well, netizens sure seem happy and didn't hold back while sharing their reactions in the comments section.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video of the patient dog:

“For some reason, 'Greg' struck me as hilarious,” joked a Reddit user. “I was Gawin in my class.,” shared another. “These dogs are very smart, but it also takes a very smart and patient owner to train them for this. They are obviously herd dogs, but not all of that is innate. It's way more patience in training a dog than I ever had, and I was a vet tech that worked in a clinic that had a vet who was a behaviour expert for almost 20 years (but you know, I was more on the physical side of animal med, not so much the mental side),” joined a third. “I just know this took a horrendously long time to perfect,” added a fourth. “Good puppers. I hope they ALL got treats,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 4,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing.