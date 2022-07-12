Dogs wait for their name to be called before going over to play in a pen. Watch

Dogs are such great pets that not only give their humans a lot of love and affection but also listen to their commands. If you ever had a doubt that dogs can’t recognise their names then this video will bust that myth. Posted on Instagram, the video shows dogs running towards the other side inside a pen when a man calls their name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page ryglengundogs on June 18 and it has received more than 67.9 million views, making it viral. “All about the name,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a man dressed in a red t-shirt calling out the names of English Cocker Spaniel dogs that are standing in front of him. He calls the names, “Faith, Ruth” and so on and it’s fascinating to see that only the dog whose name has been called goes over to play inside the pen while the other dogs wait for their name to be called. He calls out the names of 13 dogs, Lucky being the last one.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 3.9 million likes and various comments.

“Ronnie is hyped,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emojis. “This is amazing how theses dog listen for their name to be called to go through the gate. The trainer is good and patient, the dogs are too,” posted another. “Umm, how does he remember all those names?” said a third. “That’s awesome. I used to do this with three pit bulls and they would be crapping themselves and tap dancing until I called their name,” shared another individual.