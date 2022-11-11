Home / Trending / Doja Cat gets stuck with Twitter name 'Christmas,' later asks Elon Musk for help

Doja Cat gets stuck with Twitter name 'Christmas,' later asks Elon Musk for help

trending
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:53 PM IST

As Twitter is testing different changes on the social media site, recently, Doja Cat found herself stuck with the name ‘Christmas’. The rapper later asked Elon Musk for help.

Doja Cat poses in the press room with the awards for top R&B artist.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Doja Cat poses in the press room with the awards for top R&B artist.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
ByVrinda Jain

Ever since Elon Musk announced that Twitter would be going under several changes, it has sparked a debate among netizens. While some changes are yet to come, others are already being tested out. Due to these changes, recently, rapper Doja Cat found herself stuck with the Twitter username 'Christmas.' As the rapper tried to change her name again, she couldn't change it and asked Elon Musk for help. In the Tweet, she wrote, "I don't wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help I've made a mistake."

Take a look at the Tweet made by Doja Cat here:

Soon after Doja Cat shared her issue, Elon musk replied to her by saying, "Working on it! Pretty funny though."

Take a look at the Tweet reply by Elon Musk here:

Since this Tweet was shared, it has been liked 84,000 times and also has several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "None of us can change our names @DojaCat's situation is hilarious, though." "I hope he helps, girl, otherwise you gone be stuck and Christmas mode all year round, but I don't think I'd complain. You always got something catchy ready," said a second. A third user said, "By far the best thing to happen regarding Twitter Blue."

