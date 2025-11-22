Dolly Singh removes eyebrows for creative shoot: ‘Life me masti nahi rukni chaiye’

Content creator and actor Dolly Singh has taken the internet by surprise after revealing a completely eyebrow-free look in a video that has rapidly gone viral on Instagram. The clip showcases Singh experimenting with an unusual transformation while delivering a larger message on creativity, confidence and self-expression. Dolly Singh shocked internet after posting a viral video showing herself without eyebrows.(Instagram/dollysingh)

The viral clip that left viewers amazed

In the video, Singh is seen holding a hand mirror while looking at her face without eyebrows. She gasps in shock before dramatically dropping to the floor, leaving many viewers amused. The frame then shifts to a high-fashion photoshoot where Singh poses confidently in a striking outfit with flawless makeup, fully owning the bold transformation.

The creator also shared the clip on her Instagram story, where she expanded on the thought behind the look. Singh wrote, "Always wanted to see what I look like without brows (also bald, but later) and I can say, mast lagri hu yar. I kept going back and forth about it, I wont lie. And it was so jarring to see myself this way that I thought people maybe be too cruel. Even asked @mohitkrtiwari to give me time, after I saw the photos, I was so scared of judgement. But then a few minutes later I was like I had too much fun doing this to now worry about it. I love such shoots, I love crazy creative ideas, I love the process of doing something simply for curiosity and creativity and this was just that. Why should I let something so vain come in the way of feeling myself. Kitne bewakuf hotey hain hum log. Anyway, point is, mazey karo yar. Brows, baal, beauty, chahe ho na ho, life main masti nahi rukni chaiye. Log chahe jo boley, sab tel lene gaye."

Internet showers praise as video crosses three lakh views

The Instagram post has already crossed more than three lakh views, with users flooding the comments section with admiration. One user wrote, "My 3 year watched this video and went is she a princess" while another commented, "Love love love this" appreciating her confidence. A follower added, "You look absolutely hot, confident ohh god" while someone else remarked, "Honey I would fall over too and the shoot is" reacting to her humorous fall in the clip. Another viewer shared, "That is really a bold step you took" praising her courage, and one more wrote, "You look super hot."