Dolphin calmly waits as man frees it from an entangled mass of nylon rope. Watch

Videos that show people stepping up to help animals stuck in dangerous situations are often heartwarming to watch. One such video, shared on Instagram, is winning people’s hearts. The video shows a man leaning from his boat to help free a dolphin tangled in nylon rope.

Originally posted by Instagram user Alan Deidun, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Insta page Goodnews Movement. “Dolphin Rescue: A massive well done to the conscientious boaters who found and released this dolphin from the entangled mass of nylon rope it had gotten trapped in! Wildlife rescue in practice!” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show the man leaning out from his boat to cut the ropes around a dolphin. At first, the aquatic creature tries to swim away and even bite the man. However, once it realises that the man is trying to help it, the dolphin calms down and patiently waits. Once it gets free, it swims away from the boat.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 8.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered nearly 56,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“I love how he calms down at the end when he realizes he is going to be saved. Dolphins are magic,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love how they relaxed a bit after the first significant freeing cut, like they understood they were being rescued finally,” posted another. “The skill and bravery to get this done without harming themselves or the dolphin is pretty impressive,” praised a third.