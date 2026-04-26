‘Invisible labour crisis’: Domestic workers seen living out of cardboard boxes in one of world’s richest cities

A video that highlights the huge wealth gap that exists in Hong Kong, one of the world’s richest cities, has been going viral online. The video shows domestic workers congregating on Hong Kong’s bridges and underpasses on their weekly day off. For privacy, they set up cardboard boxes whose flimsy walls provide a modicum of shelter in the bustling metropolitan.

A viral video shows women sitting and sleeping in large cardboard boxes in Hong Kong(Instagram/@the.tale.of.travel)

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A video of the cardboard ‘houses’ was shared on Instagram by an influencer who noted how Hong Kong real estate has priced out its backbone — the domestic workers who keep the city running.

The influencer, named Rapha, explained that Hong Kong has a ‘live-in’ rule which mandates that foreign domestic helpers must live in their employer's residence. Because of this rule, domestic workers from countries like Indonesia have no residence in Hong Kong. On their weekly day off, they are forced to spend time in public areas, using large cardboard boxes for shelter and privacy.

“The Invisible Labor Crisis”

Rapha called it the “The Invisible Labor Crisis” of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong runs on labor it refuses to house,” the Japanese content creator wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of women sleeping and sitting in cardboard boxes.

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{{^usCountry}} “​Every Sunday, thousands of women from the Philippines and Indonesia are forced out of the luxury apartments they clean and the nurseries where they raise the city's elite. Because of the mandatory "live-in" rule, they have no space of their own, literally,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “​Every Sunday, thousands of women from the Philippines and Indonesia are forced out of the luxury apartments they clean and the nurseries where they raise the city's elite. Because of the mandatory "live-in" rule, they have no space of their own, literally,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “On their only day off, they are effectively homeless for the day. They congregate on bridges and in underpasses, building makeshift "rooms" out of cardboard boxes just to find a shred of privacy from the eyes of a city that depends on them, yet treats them as temporary fixtures,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On their only day off, they are effectively homeless for the day. They congregate on bridges and in underpasses, building makeshift "rooms" out of cardboard boxes just to find a shred of privacy from the eyes of a city that depends on them, yet treats them as temporary fixtures,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The post highlighted the “brutal wealth gap” that exists in Hong Kong as the Instagram user slammed the city’s elite for forcing their domestic workers to spend their day off in crowded, noisy public spaces.

An intense debate on workers' rights

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The video has collected 2.7 million views in a day, sparking a conversation about ethical conduct and workers' rights.

“As Voltaire said, for the comfort of the rich you must have an abundance of the poor,” one person said in the comments section.

(Also read: Domestic worker in Singapore alleges British Indian family made her sleep on yoga mat: ‘I felt uncomfortable')

“There has never been a luxury unless it’s built on the back of the suffering,” another said.

“Totally false narrative. These domestic helpers all have room and board with their employers. They gather on their day off and erect these to eat, nap and meet friends. By 9pm they have packed and cleaned up and gone home,” a user countered.

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“Hong Kong offers a lot of places where you can go for little money or free. Beautiful parks, hiking trails, beaches, museums, markets etc. Those young women decide to go to this bridge and enjoy the time together. It is their choice! Why don’t we just let them spend their free day as they please, shall we?” another agreed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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