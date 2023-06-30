‘Will demolish the deep state’, Donald Trump's bizarre campaign video turns into a mockery of ‘apocalyptic’ proportions

Former President Donald Trump is facing mockery and ridicule for a bizarre campaign video released on his Truth Social platform. The black and white video features Trump walking down a nondescript corridor towards the camera, accompanied by a voiceover where he proclaims that "this is the final battle" and vows to "demolish the deep state."

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video quickly made its way to Twitter, where users didn't hold back their criticism. Some compared Trump's wandering in the hallway to that of a night shift security guard, while others jokingly questioned if the apocalypse had already arrived. References were made to Trump's ongoing legal issues, with some suggesting he was on a perp walk or walking to retrieve classified documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the video didn't fare well on social media, it may have been a better choice for Trump compared to a previous video that landed him in hot water. In that video, Trump used unauthorized audio from the film Air, produced by Artists Equity. The company clarified that they did not give permission for Trump to use the audio and explicitly stated their lack of endorsement for his campaign.

Also read | Trump dismisses leaked audio on Iran attack plans as 'another Hoax' amid federal indictment controversy

As Trump continues to explore his political ambitions for 2024, it remains to be seen how his unconventional campaign strategies will resonate with the public. In the meantime, his latest video has certainly generated more attention for its strange and apocalyptic tone than for its persuasive power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}