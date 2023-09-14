Dong Valley: Nagaland Minister shares mesmerising video of land of ‘India's first sunrise’
An individual reacted to this video of Dong Valley shared by Nagaland Minister and wrote, “Beauty of the north-east is unmatched, be it nature or people.”
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a breathtaking video showcasing the beauty of Dong Valley in Nagaland. The valley is home to India’s first sunrise and might prompt you to consider it as your next travel destination.
Temjen Imna Along shared the video a day ago on X with the caption, “Google kar ke to dekho [Google it].” Alongside, he added a face with a raised eyebrow emoticon.
Also Read| Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares this beautiful way to ‘de-stress your soul’
The video opens with a text overlay, “Dong Valley: India's first sunrise.” It then shows the aerial view of a road that cuts through the mountainous terrain. As the video progresses, you'll be treated to lush, verdant mountain valleys that are nothing short of breathtaking.
Watch the video capturing the beauty of Dong Valley below:
Since the video was shared, it has attracted the attention of over 1.8 lakh people. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.
Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Ja ke dekho [Visit and see], the whole north-east is beautiful,” expressed an individual.
Another added, “Wow, lovely!”
“Lovely. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a third.
A fourth commented, “Beautiful. Have to visit sometime.”
“Beauty of the north-east is unmatched, be it nature or people,” remarked a fifth.
A sixth posted, “So beautiful.”
What are your thoughts on this video?