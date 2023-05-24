Home / Trending / Minister poses on bike without helmet, shares funny tweet

Minister poses on bike without helmet, shares funny tweet

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2023 06:29 PM IST

Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of himself posing on a bike without helmet. His post has left people chuckling.

Temjen Imna Along’s Twitter game is on point. From talking about the beauty of Nagaland to posting awareness tweets to sharing hilarious posts, his shares are of different types. Just like this recent post that has left people chuckling. In the post, he re-shared a picture of himself sitting on a bike without a helmet. Alongside, he also posted a hilarious caption.

Temjen Imna Along shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@AlongImna)
The minister re-shared a picture that was originally posted by a Twitter user who goes by Rock Lungleng Naga. “The man, not the Harley,” he shared and tagged the minister. While sharing the post, Temjen Imna Along shared a caption in Hindi. When translated, the caption reads, “People will ask why no helmet? Brother. For giving poses you need style.” He shared and added a tongue out emoticon. He also added a note of caution after sharing his funny caption. “PS: Don’t ride without a helmet,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 21. Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 4.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“This photo could be used by @harleydavidson for India ads,” commented Twitter user. “Good job,” shared another. “You are the only good thing Twitter has,” added a third. “Your sense of humour is great,” wrote a fourth.

Topics
